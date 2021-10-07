Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

