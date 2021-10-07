Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

