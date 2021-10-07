Head to Head Contrast: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) vs. Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco de Chile and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 23.24% 13.93% 1.17% Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.57 $564.17 million $1.29 13.49 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

