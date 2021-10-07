Head to Head Contrast: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bath & Body Works 0 1 10 0 2.91

Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus price target of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 75.05%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.39 $844.00 million $3.46 18.03

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria’s Secret.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Victoria’s Secret on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

