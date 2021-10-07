Head-To-Head Contrast: Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omni Financial Services and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 0 5 5 1 2.64

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares 31.76% 12.87% 1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.48 $817.00 million $0.69 23.04

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

