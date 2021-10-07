Head to Head Contrast: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.25 $33.77 million $0.30 92.17 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.21 $814.13 million $0.42 25.07

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 30.67%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

