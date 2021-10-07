Head-To-Head Review: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alithya Group and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.64 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.83 KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.96 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -5.56

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38% KLDiscovery -15.20% -30.32% -5.89%

Risk and Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

