Head to Head Review: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) vs. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.41 $369.78 million $24.76 30.79 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.86 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.27

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Equinix pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Equinix and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 3 14 1 2.89 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $878.47, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 5.40% 5.21% 2.03% Two Harbors Investment 204.49% 16.29% 1.89%

Summary

Equinix beats Two Harbors Investment on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

