Head to Head Survey: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) versus Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.87% 1.89% 0.33% Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.65 $11.97 million $0.12 289.17 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 86.27 -$14.76 million N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 4 3 0 2.43 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

