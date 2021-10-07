Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

