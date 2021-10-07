Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 89,139 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

