Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Popular worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.