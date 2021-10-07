Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

