Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 432,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.38% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.