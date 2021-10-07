Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ENI were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $745,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

