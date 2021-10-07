Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HLAN opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.69. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.