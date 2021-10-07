Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $1,181.09

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,181.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.89 or 1.00034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.15 or 0.06210364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

