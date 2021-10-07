Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 33,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

