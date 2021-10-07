Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

This table compares Heritage Insurance and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -1.85% -2.65% -0.54% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

65.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.33 $9.33 million $0.33 21.39 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.71 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Insurance and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.30%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Heritage Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.