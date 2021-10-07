Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $159.28.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

