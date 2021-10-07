Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.31. Heska has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

