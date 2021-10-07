Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. Heska has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Heska by 117.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Heska by 99.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

