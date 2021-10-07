HHR Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HHR Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 4.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $43.05 on Thursday, hitting $2,491.25. 4,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,293.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 243.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

