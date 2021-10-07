HHR Asset Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 22,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.