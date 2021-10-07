Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $109.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $696,508 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.33 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.