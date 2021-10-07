High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,596 shares of company stock worth $1,116,112. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.