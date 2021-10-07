Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 133.90 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £688.08 million and a PE ratio of 17.62. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.