Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

