Hoge Finance Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and $539,495.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00230004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012264 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,843,678,090 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

