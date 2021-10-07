HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Thursday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,003.83.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders purchased a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 in the last three months.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

