Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FIXX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

