Hord Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,929.02 or 1.00506692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.59 or 0.06522137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

