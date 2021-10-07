Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

