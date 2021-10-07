H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.92

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.92 and traded as high as C$16.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 747,120 shares changing hands.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.