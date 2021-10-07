Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

