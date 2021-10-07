Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.86. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 41,532 shares.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

