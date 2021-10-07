Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

H traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.05. 221,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.01%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

