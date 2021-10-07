Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 31383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

