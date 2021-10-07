IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,926.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

