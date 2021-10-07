Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

IBDRY opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

