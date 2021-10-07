ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Gerhard Fusenig Buys 2,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

ICGT opened at GBX 1,163.98 ($15.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.11. The company has a market cap of £797.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

