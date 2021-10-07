IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $109.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

