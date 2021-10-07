Illuvium (ILV) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $676.14 or 0.01251100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $434.43 million and $79.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

