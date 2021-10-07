Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. 48,419,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 29,211,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS)

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.