Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,365 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $419,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 171,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $440,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,281,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 188,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

