Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 8,592 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. AON comprises 6.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $811,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $295.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

