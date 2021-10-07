Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

