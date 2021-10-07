Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce $355.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.80 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. 29,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 425,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.