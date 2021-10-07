ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.80 ($17.41) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.56 ($14.78).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

