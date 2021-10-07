Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head to Head Comparison

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ingevity alerts:

This table compares Ingevity and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.22 billion 2.41 $181.40 million $4.88 15.19 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.43 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.54

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingevity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ingevity and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 16.00% 37.34% 10.45% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Volatility & Risk

Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingevity beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.