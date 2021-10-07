Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head to Head Comparison

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ingevity and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ingevity
|$1.22 billion
|2.41
|$181.40 million
|$4.88
|15.19
|Ecovyst
|$1.11 billion
|1.43
|-$278.77 million
|$1.00
|11.54
Insider & Institutional Ownership
92.0% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingevity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ingevity and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ingevity
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Ecovyst
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Ingevity.
Profitability
This table compares Ingevity and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ingevity
|16.00%
|37.34%
|10.45%
|Ecovyst
|-22.76%
|9.58%
|3.83%
Volatility & Risk
Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ingevity beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.